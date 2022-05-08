The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Allstate worth $27,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 75,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

