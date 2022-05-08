The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 337.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 616.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.69.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $372.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 0.80. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.53 and a 1 year high of $1,144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

