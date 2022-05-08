The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,543 shares of company stock valued at $44,155,103. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,984,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,654,654. The company has a market capitalization of $280.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

