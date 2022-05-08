The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,416 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $121,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. 18,984,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,654,654. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,543 shares of company stock valued at $44,155,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

