The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,416 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $121,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.74. 18,984,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,654,654. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,543 shares of company stock valued at $44,155,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.