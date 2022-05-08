The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,015,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.7% of Rathbones Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $178,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,543 shares of company stock valued at $44,155,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.74. 18,984,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,654,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $280.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

