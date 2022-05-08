The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $28,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.55. The company had a trading volume of 374,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.54. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.93 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $5,414,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

