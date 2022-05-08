The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.95.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,184. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.49 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

