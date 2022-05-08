The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $182,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $240.30. 1,833,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,184. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $227.49 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.95.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

