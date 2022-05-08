The Force Protocol Hits Market Cap of $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010605 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00206888 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

