The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €128.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($134.74) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($145.26) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($123.16) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($125.26) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($145.26) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €121.63 ($128.04).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €102.40 ($107.79) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.93. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($77.35).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

