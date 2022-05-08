The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Rating) to report sales of $11.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.23 billion and the highest is $12.20 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $15.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $47.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.17 billion to $49.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.46 billion to $53.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

GS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $302.21 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

