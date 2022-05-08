The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $156,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $312.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.31.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

