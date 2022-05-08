The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $19,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after buying an additional 893,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after buying an additional 755,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 658,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after buying an additional 654,371 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

