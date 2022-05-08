The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

HSY traded up $2.21 on Tuesday, reaching $226.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,453. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $167.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 57,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 365.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

