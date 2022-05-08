The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $132.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.84. The company had a trading volume of 806,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,726. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average is $134.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

