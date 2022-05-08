The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.01

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $40.01, with a volume of 26574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

