The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.