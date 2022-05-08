The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives $219.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.12. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $164.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

