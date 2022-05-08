The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

NYSE PG traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $156.00. 7,304,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675,394. The company has a market cap of $374.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

