The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.92. Southern reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southern.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. 5,242,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,339,607. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.