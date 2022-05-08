The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,589,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 108,935 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of TJX Companies worth $196,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.41. 6,099,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,025. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

