The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after purchasing an additional 625,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,085,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,485,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,013,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,363. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

