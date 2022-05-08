THEKEY Price Hits $0.0002 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $198,027.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

