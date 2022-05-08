THORChain (RUNE) Price Tops $5.77

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00016879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $158.51 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

