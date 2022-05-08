Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Up 18.1% This Week

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $978,318.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,487.07 or 0.99937049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00029411 BTC.

Tidal Finance is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

