Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.92

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.92 and last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 776513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tilray Brands Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. It operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. The company provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products; beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products.

