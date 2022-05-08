TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$160.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on X. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$149.50.

TSE:X opened at C$133.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$130.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$121.42 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.6099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.43%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

