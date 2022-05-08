Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $19,078.71 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $19,078.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,309,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,305,379.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,285.24.

NYSE:TOST opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Toast by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.