Tokenbox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (TBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $100,318.62 and approximately $28.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,165.14 or 0.99959491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.