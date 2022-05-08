TOP 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $467,474.00 (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TOP has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market cap of $3.03 million and $467,474.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

