Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPZEF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.

TPZEF stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

