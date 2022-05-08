Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 3,054.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 51,926 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 566,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 338,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 20.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,305. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

