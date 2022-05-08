Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,586. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.47 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.91.

