Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $63.37. 21,722,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

