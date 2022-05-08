Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. The stock had a trading volume of 31,821,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,001,623. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22.

