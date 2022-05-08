Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after buying an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.92 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

