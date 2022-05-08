Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,505 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.94. 7,149,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $90.96 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

