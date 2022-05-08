Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBWI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,596,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,163. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

