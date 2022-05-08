Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,580 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

AVUS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 526,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,594. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.97 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94.

