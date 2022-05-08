Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 48,145 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,145 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,417,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,447,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,275,000 after buying an additional 3,622,676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 2,179,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,957. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

