Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 5,756 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

SPEM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,971,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,494. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.

