Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.12

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.12 and traded as high as $43.80. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 4,821 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $370.14 million, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

