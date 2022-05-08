Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of TRVN opened at $0.26 on Friday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
