Truist Financial Lowers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $31.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 164.28% from the company’s current price.

RDFN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. Redfin has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Redfin’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,355. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.