Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Booking by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,194.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,182.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,320.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 94.64 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

