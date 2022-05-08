Trustcore Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Shares of FDHY stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

