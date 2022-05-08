TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.