Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,188 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $187,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.11.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

