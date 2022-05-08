Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 34,563 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

