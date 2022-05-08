Twin Tree Management LP Buys 8,681 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 137.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Pan American Silver Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.